Home Nation

Four injured in Leopard attack in East Godavari

According to villagers and forest officials, the Leopard was spotted in the agriculture fields of Ankampalem and before the locals could ran to safety, it had attacked four villagers.

Published: 04th February 2019 09:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

LEOPARD_AFP01

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo/ AFP)

By Rajamahendravaram
Express News Service

A Leopard strayed into the outskirts of Ankampalem village in Ryally mandal of East Godavari district creating panic as it injured four farmers and finally taking shelter atop a coconut tree. The wild cat is still perched atop the tree and forest officials are making efforts to tranquillise the animal and bring it down. Nets have been arranged under the tree to ensure that the Leopard does not suffer injuries in the event of a fall from the top of the tree.

According to villagers and forest officials, the Leopard was spotted in the agriculture fields of Ankampalem and before the locals could ran to safety, it had attacked four villagers. As villagers started to gather, the wild cat climbed atop a coconut tree and hit itself in the fronds.

The injured villagers were shifted to hospital for treatment. Hundreds of locals and people from nearby villages reached the village to have a glimpse of the Even as the Leopard

Kakinada DFO Dr Nandan Salaria told TNIE that they have arranged lights to make the Leopard visible and to take up rescue operation. On a team of officials from Visakhapatnam with tranquilisers reached Kakinada from Visakhapatnam while another from Rajahmundry too joined the officials to trap the Leopard.

Huge nets were arranged underneath the tree to catch the Leopard from a fatal fall on the ground once it is tranquilised, the DFO said.

However, with thousands of people gathering near the tree, forest officials said they could take the rescue operation only after they disperse. Police are having a tough time to disperse the crowds, reports last reaching here said.

Meanwhile, locals said though deers used to wander in the nearby forests, they never came across a wild animal stray into the villagers nearby Ravulapalem mandal, which is 70 km away from Rajahmundry. ``We are trying to ascertain how the Leopard entered in to the village and from where it has come,'' the DFO said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Godavari East Godavari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp