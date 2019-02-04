BJP digs up Rahul Gandhi's old tweets slamming Mamata Banerjee, says #GetWellSoonRahul

By Online Desk

The #GetWellSoonRahul hashtag is trending on Twitter once again. Here's why. The BJP has launched a fresh attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for backing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s ongoing dharna over an attempted CBI raid on Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s residence at Kolkata's Loudon Street.

I spoke with Mamata Di tonight and told her we stand shoulder to shoulder with her.



The happenings in Bengal are a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by Mr Modi & the BJP.



The entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 3, 2019

Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Sunday, saying the “entire opposition will stand together & defeat these fascist forces” in Mamata Banerjee's protest against the Centre. Not missing the opportunity, the BJP promptly pulled out the Congress chief's speech from 2016 when Rahul had attacked the Bengal chief minister, in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The tweet read: "Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by atleast two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior. Get well soon, Rahul ji."

Diagnosed: Multiple Personality Disorder is characterized by atleast two distinct and enduring personality states - there is trouble remembering certain events, beyond ordinary forgetfulness. These states alternately show in person's behavior.



Get well soon, Rahul ji. pic.twitter.com/lMBQqijfcY — BJP (@BJP4India) February 4, 2019

Among other things, the BJP missive recalled that in the past Rahul Gandhi had himself tweeted saying "Mamataji had said that she would stop corruption, but instead of taking action, she is protecting those looting Bengal". Similarly, BJP sought to point out that Mr Gandhi had said in the past that '20 lakh people had lost money in chit fund scam in West Bengal'.

Earlier, Congress leaders told PTI on condition of anonymity that TMC is averse to Rahul Gandhi leading the opposition front, alleging that the TMC considers Rahul Gandhi as a threat for Banerjee's prime ministerial ambitions.

The Congress and Trinamool Congress are rivals in West Bengal and the state Congress unit is against having any alliance with the TMC.

The BJP has been accusing the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of not allowing its political programmes and rallies in the state and has sought the Election Commission's intervention so that the Lok Sabha polls can be held in a "free and fair" manner.

Get Well Soon hashtag was used earlier

Last week, the BJP and its supporters had used the same #GetWellSoonRahul hashtag, indicating that all was not well with Rahul Gandhi's mental health after ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar accused the Congress president of using his courtesy visit to him for "petty political gains". Coming down heavily on Rahul’s comment that the former defence minister had said he was not aware of the Rafale jet deal announced by Prime Minister Modi in Paris, Parrikar denied having discussed the issue at all during the five-minute meeting the two had. BJP supporters took to social media

What kind of sick person uses illness of others to settle their political scores? #GetWellSoonRahul pic.twitter.com/lU2BDLJPIf — Sir Jadeja (@SirJadeja) January 30, 2019

Why Mamata is on dharna

Mamata Banerjee is continuing with her sit-in protest on Monday against the Centre over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief, "one of the best officers in the world, someone who's integrity, bravery and honesty are unquestioned".

Rajeev Kumar had headed a special probe into the Saradha and Rose Valley chit fund scams in which thousands of small investors were left in the lurch and it led to the arrest of many leaders and ministers of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress. All of them are now out on bail.

The CBI has said that Rajeev Kumar had ignored multiple summons over the past two years and that he had some key evidence from the chit fund scams investigations in his custody.

15-odd CBI sleuths were part of a 40-member team led by CBI DCP Tathagata Burman, who tried to raid Rajeev Kumar’s residence to question him on his alleged role in the removal of several important files connected to the Saradha chit fund case.

When the CBI officials countered that they had the Supreme Court’s authority to probe the Saradha scam, Kolkata police forcibly detained them. Following the altercation, large contingents of state police forces were simultaneously posted at CBI office, CGO Complex and CBI joint director Pankaj Srivastava’s office at Nizam Palace.

The CBI had last week questioned a close aide of Mamata Banerjee, Manik Majumdar, in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam. Sources told PTI that the CBI suspected that Majumdar was a key player with knowledge about the purchase of Banerjee's paintings by Sudipta Sen, the promoter of Saradha group.



The Supreme Court had ordered a probe into the multi-crore-rupee Saradha scam and transferred the case to CBI in 2014. Saradha group founder Sudipta Sen and his associate Debjani Mukherjee, arrested in 2013 from Kashmir, are in custody.

