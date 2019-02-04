Home Nation

Human mind can overcome any disease: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar, 63, is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Published: 04th February 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Monday said the human mind can overcome any disease.

His message came on the World Cancer Day being observed on Monday.

"Human mind can overcome any disease #WorldCancerDay," Parrikar tweeted on Monday.

The chief minister was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment in February last year.

Since then he has been admitted to hospitals in Delhi, New York, Mumbai and Goa.

Sources at AIIMS had on Saturday said that his health condition was stable.

He is admitted at the Institute Rotary Cancer hospital at AIIMS under the observation of oncologist Atul Sharma.

Veteran BJP leader L K Advani, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had met him the ailing chief minister in Goa earlier to enquire about his health.

Manohar Parrikar

