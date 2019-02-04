Home Nation

India welcomes UK's decision on Mallya extradition, awaits early completion of legal process

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the extradition of Mallya on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences, the British Home Office said in London.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

Vijay Mallya. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday welcomed the UK government ordering the extradition of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya and said it awaits "early completion" of the legal process in the matter.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the extradition of Mallya on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences, the British Home Office said in London.

"We have taken note of the decision of the UK Home Secretary to sign on the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," a top government source said.

"While we welcome the UK government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," the source said.

The 63-year-old businessman had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Mallya Mallya extradition UK government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp