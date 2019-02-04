India welcomes UK's decision on Mallya extradition, awaits early completion of legal process

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India on Monday welcomed the UK government ordering the extradition of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya and said it awaits "early completion" of the legal process in the matter.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid has ordered the extradition of Mallya on charges of conspiracy to defraud and money laundering offences, the British Home Office said in London.

"We have taken note of the decision of the UK Home Secretary to sign on the order for Vijay Mallya's extradition to India," a top government source said.

"While we welcome the UK government's decision in the matter, we await the early completion of the legal process for his extradition," the source said.

The 63-year-old businessman had been found to have a case to answer before the Indian courts by Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on December 10, 2018.