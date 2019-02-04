Home Nation

Jaipur diary

The twelfth edition of the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, ended on Monday.  The Festival had over 500 speakers from around 30 countries and over 250 sessions.

Published: 04th February 2019 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Jaipur Literature Festival concludes

The twelfth edition of the annual Jaipur Literature Festival, ended on Monday.  The Festival had over 500 speakers from around 30 countries and over 250 sessions. A plethora of conversations, debates and dialogues covered topics covered a range of topics such as war, espionage, intelligence, politics, environment and climate change. The heritage property of Diggi Palace, located in the heart of the Pink City, was the landing place for the lovers of books and literature during the weekend. 

Aspiring TV actor from Jaipur found dead

A 28-year-old man, identified as Rahul Dixit, an aspiring model and TV actor from Jaipur was found dead under under mysterious circumstances at his rented home in Mumbai on Wednesday. It is suspected that he committed suicide but his family members allege that his girlfriend was responsible for his death and go so far as to claim Rahul may have been murdered. Rahul’s father, Mahesh Dixit has accused the girl on the basis of a series of Facebook updates that Rahul had posted. He was allegedly living with the girl and there had been some drama over their wedding, which was finally scheduled for December. “My son cannot commit suicide. He has been killed,” said Mahesh.

Political similarities between Pilot and Raje 

Residents of Rajasthan can’t seem to be getting enough of drawing comparisons between former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and current Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. So when Pilot stopped in the village of Arnia kedar in his constituency and shared a simple meal with the villagers, locals could not help but reminisce about Raje’s meals with citizens on electorally pivotal days. She shared a meal in a village in her constituency on the day of voting for Assembly elections in December 2018. The similarities however, don’t stop there. Both sport stellar political lineages and are highly educated from premier educational institutes of the country. 

Jaipur running

On Sunday , 52 thousand runners ran the 10th AU bank Jaipur Marathon. The massive congregation assembled in front of Albert Hall while thousands others were watching and cheering. “Mera Jaipur, Our Jaipur, Clean Jaipur, Fit Jaipur,” were slogans that echoed in one voice from across the croad. On the behalf of the Culture Youth Organization and World Trade Park, the 10th AU Bank Jaipur Marathon saw many such scenes, which made one year’s hard work of the organisers memorable on Sunday morning. Amazingly, the marathon saw 9 World Records made.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp