Man arrested in Katihar for obscene tweet about Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By PTI

KATIHAR: Days after an obscene tweet with a morphed picture of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was posted on the social media platform, police said on Monday the accused person has been arrested and sent to jail.

Yogi Surajnath, a resident of this north Bihar town who describes himself as a 'bhakt' (devotee) of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the social media, was arrested from his residence in Binodpur locality, Town police station SHO Ranjan Kumar said.

While Surajnath is said to be an avid follower of the 'BJP's Mission 2019' on Twitter, BJP's district president Manoj Rai asserted this person has no association with the party.

Kumar said the Bihar police cyber cell had received an emailed complaint from social activist Shahin Sayyad about Surajnath's tweet of January 30 that carried a morphed image of Vadra, who was recently appointed the Congress party's general secretary for east Uttar Pradesh by her brother and the party president, Rahul Gandhi.

The SHO said the cyber cell traced Surajnath's location to Katihar, after which the district police arrested him and a case has been filed against him.

He was subsequently produced before court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate here, which remanded him to judicial custody.