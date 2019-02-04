Modi, Didi hand-in-glove, remove both, thunders Left at rally in West Bengal

Aishik Chanda By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Left leaders attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that they are hand-in-glove and urged Left cadres to renew their spirit to remove the BJP government at the Centre and Trinamool in the state.

Speaking at the Brigade Parade Grounds rally, attended by several Left parties and over a lakh cadres, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said: “Modi is a pickpocket who is returning money in budget after looting the country for five years. Didi is Modi’s associate in picking pockets. The country doesn’t need netas (leaders), it needs niti (policy)...”

Central committee member and Raiganj MP Mohammad Salim said, “Didi and Dada (Narendra Modi) have a secret understanding. Centre won’t take action against Saradha and Narada whereas Didi won’t take any action against Hindutva rioters in Bengal.”

Urging Left cadres to be united, he added: “When even Hitler couldn’t finish the red flag, Hitler’s grandchildren Modi and Mamata can’t finish it. Modi and Mamata are trying to divide Bengalis in the name of religion… This fight is to save the country.”

Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar was supposed to attend the rally but could not due to mumps. Despite poor health, former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was present at the rally.

Hitting out at the BJP over illegal immigrants issue, CPI (ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said: “On one hand, BJP is trying to weed out illegal immigrants through NRC but on the other, they are trying to legalise them with Citizenship Bill. This is a ploy to divide Hindus and Muslims.”

Attacking Banerjee and Modi, Bengal state committee secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said: “First, we have to remove Modi... It would require only a push to remove Mamata from power in Bengal.”