Home Nation

Most students aware of just seven career choices

There are over 250 careers across 40 domains covering over 5,000 job types that one can pursue in India, the researchers said.

Published: 04th February 2019 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Crowd of students

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Most students in India are aware of just seven career options out of the more than 250 they can pursue in the country, according to a survey.

The survey of over 10,000 students across India in the 14-21 age group found that 93 per cent of them were aware of only seven careers, including law, engineering, design, and management.  The survey was conducted by Mindler, an online career-counselling platform.

There are over 250 careers across 40 domains covering over 5,000 job types that one can pursue in India, the researchers said.

“Our research on over 10,000 students across India suggests an alarming ignorance of the career options available to students today,” said Prateek Bhargava, founder and CEO of Mindler, who recently launched a platform for career counselling in tier II and tier III cities across India.

India has limited trained career counsellors available who can assist and guide students to make the correct career decision, he said.

The platform aims to bring counsellors from underserved cities across India under one roof and systemise the career counselling sector.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Career choices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp