Nitish Kumar slams Rahul Gandhi for allying with Lalu, mum on Mamata-Modi face-off

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Monday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allying with jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD, but refused to take sides on the ongoing face-off between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and the Centre.

Describing the blame game over CBI’s attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with the chit fund scams as poll-oriented activities, Kumar declined to comment on the controversy, saying the matter is in the Supreme Court and the contesting sides would explain their contention.

“Everyone works as per their style. Does anyone have concerns for the country? When the polls are round the corner, they are all concerned about votes,” said Kumar, sparking speculations that he is unhappy about the CBI action in Kolkata and the alleged weakening of the federal system under the Constitution.

Known as a wily politician who waits and watches unfolding developments before speaking on them, Kumar added: “A lot of things would happen till the poll dates are announced and a model code of conduct comes into effect… Given the atmosphere of bitterness and tension that prevails currently, anything can happen before the polls”.

Citing the “clear guidelines” laid down by the Supreme Court on dismissal of state governments, Kumar said he saw little possibility of the Centre imposing President’s rule on West Bengal.

The JD(U) chief dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations at Congress’s rally in Patna a day before that Bihar has failed to progress under the NDA government. Kumar also described Congress’s alliance with RJD as a compromise of Gandhi’s stand on corruption.

“He (Gandhi) himself ruined his own greatness (mahima) by compromise… By allying with people of that kind ((fodder scam convict Lalu), he proved that corruption is no issue for him,” said Kumar. “He (Gandhi) is the same person who had torn apart a copy of that ordinance (proposed by the UPA government to protect convicted politicians from disqualification from elected office). If he had not allied with such people, his image would have grown,” he added.