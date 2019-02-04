One more person dies of swine flu in Rajasthan, toll at 86

By PTI

JAIPUR: The death toll due to swine flu in Rajasthan has increased to 86 with one more death in Bhilwara district, officials said Monday.

Total number of positive cases in the state is 2,455.25 out of total 86 deaths have occurred in Jodhpur alone from January 1 to February 4, they said.

The death in Bhilwara district happened on Friday. Taking note of the situation, the state health department has again started a screening campaign in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Ajmer districts and more than seven lakh people were screened on the first day, a health department official said.