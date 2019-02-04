Home Nation

Over 5 crore take Mauni Amavasya shahi snan at Kumbh till evening

As per the mela authorities, over five crore devotees became part of shahi snan and the spree was still on till late Monday evening.

Published: 04th February 2019 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Sangam at early hours on the auspicious 'Mauni Amavasya' during the Kumbh Mela. (Photo: PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Over five crore devotees took the holy dip at banks of Sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, seeking spiritual liberation and taking one more step towards
perceived salvation on the occasion of third Shahi Snan (royal bathing) on Mauni Amavasya at Kumbh in Prayagraj on Monday A sea of devotees emerged on the banks of Sangam resplendent with divine silence
much in league with the occasion on the new moon day with the dawn cracking and ghats coming alive as early as 3 am.

As per the mela authorities, over five crore devotees became part of shahi snan and the spree was still on till late Monday evening. Over a crore people from across the globe transcending the barriers of social status and united by divinity, had taken the holy dip in the Ganga till 11 on Monday morning amidst the showering of rose petals and heavy deployment of security forces including RPF, UP police, PAC at every shed.

UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and state law minister Brijesh Pathak led the
devotees to the holy dip at 5 in the morning. Rallies of people were seen moving on foot as entry of vehicles was restricted in the vicinity of Kumbh Nagari, the sprawling 32,000-hectare township that has come up on the banks of the three rivers.

Basically, 'Mauni Amavasya' is the new moon day of the Magha month, which falls in late January or early February. It assumes greater significance if it falls on a Monday during the Kumbh, which
happened to be the case this time.

As per the common belief in Sanatan dharma, on this day, first sage Rishabh Dev broke his long vow of silence and bathed in the holy waters. This makes devotees take up a vow of silence on this day. The day started with processions of 13 akharas (orders) -- seven Shaiv, three Vishnava, two udasin and one Sikh --  moving, marching, dancing and singing one by one towards the bathing ghats for the shahi snan amid the chanting of hymns and shlokas.

The order of bathing for different akharas is pre-determined. It commenced with Mahanrivani and Atal Akhara, Niranjani with Ananada Akahra and Juna with Avahana and Agni akharas. They are followed by Nirvani, Digmabar, Nirmohi, baga Udasin, naya Udasin and Sikh akhara. The grand religious event, which started on January 15 with Makar Sakranti, is yet to witness three more shahi snanas on February 10 (Basant Panchami), February 19 (Maghi Poornima), March 4 (Mahashivratri).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mauni Amavasya Kumbh Yamuna Ganga Saraswati

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp