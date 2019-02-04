Amit Shah kicks off campaign to sense voter pulse before Lok Sabha battle

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the maiden suggestion made by a hotel staffer seeking construction of the Ram temple at Ayodhya before the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP kicked off the campaign to connect with the electorate to solicit their inputs to prepare the party’s manifesto. BJP national president Amit Shah asked the Opposition parties to clear their stands on the construction of the temple.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Rajnath Singh, along with Shah, launched BJP’s initiative to connect with the people to gather inputs from the people for the preparation of the manifesto (sankalp patra) in the city on Sunday.

“The initiative is a first of its kind being done anywhere in the world for participative democracy. As many as 10 crore people would be reached out through various means, including WhatsApp messages, e-mail, mobile vans, door to door contact, for their suggestions in making the blueprint for the agenda of governance for the country,” Shah said while launching the campaign.

On the question of the unfulfilled promise to build the Ram temple, Shah said that the Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision to return the land at Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and now the onus is on the Opposition parties not to put a roadblock.

The first suggestion which was dropped in the box on the dais by Mohan Chandra Pandey, a Ashoka Hotel staffer, asked for beginning of the construction of Ram temple before the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said that the government is keen to take more steps for the welfare of the youth, including employment generation, even while initiatives, including Mudra loan, Stand Up India and Start up India, have been taken up. He said that the suggestions of the people would be categorised into 12 specialised groups, to be headed by Union ministers and senior leaders.