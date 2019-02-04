VVIP chopper case: Delhi court extends ED custody of Rajeev Saxena by four days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajeev Saxena, an accused in the `3,600-crore AgustaWestland money laundering case, will now have to remain for four more days under the custody of the Enforcement Directorate after a court granted its request on Monday.

Saxena, a Dubai-based businessman, was deported from Dubai on January 31 and sent to four-day custody of the ED.On Monday, the court allowed the ED’s plea seeking custody extension on the ground that Saxena was required for confronting with Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer and a co-accused, who was earlier arrested in the case. Khaitan’s is under ED custody in an another case.

ED’s special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta had sought the custody for 10 more days, saying that both Saxena and Khaitan provided global corporate structure to launder money.“The custodial interrogation of Rajiv Saxena is required for the purposes of his confrontation with co-accused Gautam Khaitan, who is in custody of the ED in another case. The two said accused were the key figures in placing, layering and integrating the tainted money into the financial system,” the agency said.

“Rajiv Saxena has also revealed in interrogation his ownership on certain companies which were found receiving proceeds of crime from Global Services FZE, the other channel used by the accused Christian Michel James.”

His custody would therefore be essential to ascertain the meeting point of the two channels of money laundering involved in the present case.Saxena, director of UHY Saxena and Matrix Holdings, has been living in the UAE for the last 26 years.