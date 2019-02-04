WATCH | Women netas Harsimrat Badal, Smriti Irani, Kanimozhi, others break into dance at lunch party

By Online Desk

In a sight that warmed that everyone's hearts, prominent women politicians on Friday whirled in gay abandon. Usually seen making fiery speeches inside the Parliament, these women netas let their hair down and had fun, proving that they know how to balance both work and fun!

In a video on Twitter, Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Smriti Irani, Anupriya Patel and MPs Kirron Kher, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule can be seen holding hands and moving around in a circle. The step is called 'Kikkli'. Harmsimrat and Irani then separate from the group and break into a giddying spin, which is a part of 'Giddha' -- a popular Punjabi folk dance.

This candid moment was from an annual lunch thrown by Union Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat, and her husband, former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab, Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday.

The lunch was hosted at the Badals' residence in New Delhi on the first day of the budget session. Union home minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union ministers Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, were among the several leaders who attended the lunch.

Harmsimrat Kaur shared the video via her Twitter handle: "Life worked its magic on us yesterday afternoon, when a routine lunch became a trip to childhood," wrote the minister.

Twitterati were quick to respond, with many sharing their love and cheers for the ladies! There were naysayers too who critiqued them for having fun while pressing issues were raging on in the country.

So cute! What's the ocassion? @smritiirani graduating again, this time from Harvard . — Abrar Hussain (@AbrarHu) February 1, 2019

Let there be more women in politics who work hard and play hard — Badri Partha (@NarainNRI) February 1, 2019

Wonderful. Eishwer Bless All Ladies. — सिन्धु (@bvsindhu) February 1, 2019

Wish you all show this camaraderie in addressing challenges faced by the nation!! You women can do it ma'me!! — Charkhastick (@Charkhastick) February 1, 2019

Proudly called A Democratic & Incredible India !!

Different Parties Leaders are enjoyed together. — Dr. Swapnil Patel (@SWAP7PATEL) February 2, 2019

and you just happened to have 10 photographers on your random lunch? sari duniya nu bewkoof samjya tusi? — Progressive Liberal (@SSandhu21) February 2, 2019

We lost two of our young pilots today. Do you have any feelings for those mothers.



Please call them once your fun, play is over Respected MPs. — MI...NI (@monicanitin) February 1, 2019

The politicians seemed to have had a gala time playing dhols, listening to Gurdas Maan songs and having authentic Punjabi food. Makki di roti and sarson da saag was among the fare they were treated to.

It sure is refreshing to see our politicians bond and make merry. A sight we want more of, wouldn't you agree?