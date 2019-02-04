Home Nation

'Why is Rajeev Kumar avoiding CBI?' Congress' Bengal chief asks as Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata

The state unit's position is a contrast to that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had on Sunday called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extended support to her.

Published: 04th February 2019 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. (Photo| Kolkata Police website)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Taking a stand contradictory to the party's high command over the imbroglio involving the CBI, West Bengal state Congress president Somen Mitra Monday questioned why Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar is avoiding interrogation by the central investigating agency in the chit fund scam.

"If he (Kumar) is not in the wrong then why is he avoiding the CBI?" Mitra asked at a press conference here.

The state unit's position is a contrast to that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who had on Sunday called up Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and extended support to her.

Banerjee is on an indefinite dharna in the city since last night, protesting against the CBI action, at the spot where she had sat on a 26-day fast against the acquisition of farmland for the Tata Motors project at Singur in 2006.

"The entire opposition will stand together and defeat these fascist forces," the Congress president had tweeted.

Mitra, who was himself a member of the TMC from October 2009 to January 2014 and its MP, said "our (state Congress) fight against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress will continue" and questioned the timing of the CBI action.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Congress' state unit is seen to have taken a stand contradictory to the one by its high command.

Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, had attended the January 19 mega opposition rally organised by Banerjee here with a message from UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi but none from the state Congress had attended it.

The state Congress has, in fact, said that there cannot be any bonhomie with a party (TMC) which is poaching its MLAs and MPs.

The latest to defect from the Congress to the TMC was the Malda North MP Mausam Benazir Noor, the niece of Congress stalwart ABA Gani Khan Chowdhury.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday with the feisty West Bengal chief minister starting what she called 'Save India' sit-in to protest against CBI's attempt to question Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar in chit fund scam.

Banerjee had said that the CBI action stifled the spirit of "Constitution and federalism".

She had also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah was attempting a constitutional coup in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI vs Mamata Congress Somen Mitra Rajeev Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp