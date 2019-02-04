Yadav family feud heats up with Shivpal-Akshay battle

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The split in the first family of the Samajwadi Party was out in open once again on Sunday when former party leader Shivpal Yadav announced that he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Ferozabad against nephew Akshay Yadav, son of Ram Gopal Yadav, a SP Rajya Sabha member.

On the other hand, Ram Gopal accused the BJP of fielding candidates against SP leaders by paying them.

While Shivapl addressed a massive rally in Shikohabad of Ferozabad, Ram Gopal also addressed a rally in Jasrana tehsil of the same district later in the day.

In his speech, Ram Gopal dubbed Shivpal’s newly launched outfit — Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSP-Lohia) — as a fake cautioned people against it. “Only the Samajwadi Party is the genuine Samajwadi. Everyone else is fake,” said the SP parliamentarian. Shivpal had launched his own political outfit in October last year after being sidelined in the SP by national president Akhilesh Yadav. Addressing a rally in Shikohabad in Ferozabad district, Shivpal announced his own candidature from Ferozabad.

Seeking support, Shivpal rued how he was made to pay with his Cabinet berth for opposing the sale of spurious liquor and land grabbing in Mainpuri during Akhilesh’s regime.