Home Nation

CBI vs Kolkata police: Action likely against officers involved in fracas

Officials told this newspaper that Kumar has violated service rules by sitting on a dharna alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sitting on her 'Save the Constitution' dharna after CBI raids Kolkata Police Commissioner's residence in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE government will take action against IPS officers involved in the alleged obstruction against a CBI team probing the Saradha chit fund scam in Kolkata, if they are found guilty. Sources in the ministry of Home Affairs said the ministry has taken strict note of the fiasco and has sought a report from state chief secretary to examine the role of IPS officers involved in the incident. The Union home ministry is the cadre-controlling authority of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the country.

Sources said a show cause notice may be issued to Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar after receipt of the state government’s report, asking why departmental action should not be initiated against him for flouting service conduct rules.

Officials told this newspaper that Kumar has violated service rules by sitting on a dharna alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Service rules bar police officers from taking part in any sort of dharna and Rajeev Kumar is very much part of Mamata’s dharna. There is a clear violation of rules by him,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Kumar may, however, be able to get away, some senior IPS officers said. “If the Centre initiates any action against Kumar for sitting on a dharna, he can easily say he was there to only ensure security of the chief minister, because, as the commissioner of police, his job is to ensure law and order in the state.”  the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajeev Kumar CBI vs Kolkata police CBI vs Mamata

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp