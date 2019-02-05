CBI vs Kolkata police: Action likely against officers involved in fracas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE government will take action against IPS officers involved in the alleged obstruction against a CBI team probing the Saradha chit fund scam in Kolkata, if they are found guilty. Sources in the ministry of Home Affairs said the ministry has taken strict note of the fiasco and has sought a report from state chief secretary to examine the role of IPS officers involved in the incident. The Union home ministry is the cadre-controlling authority of the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the country.

Sources said a show cause notice may be issued to Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar after receipt of the state government’s report, asking why departmental action should not be initiated against him for flouting service conduct rules.

Officials told this newspaper that Kumar has violated service rules by sitting on a dharna alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Service rules bar police officers from taking part in any sort of dharna and Rajeev Kumar is very much part of Mamata’s dharna. There is a clear violation of rules by him,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Kumar may, however, be able to get away, some senior IPS officers said. “If the Centre initiates any action against Kumar for sitting on a dharna, he can easily say he was there to only ensure security of the chief minister, because, as the commissioner of police, his job is to ensure law and order in the state.” the officer said.