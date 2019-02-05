After being denied permission, Yogi Adityanath travels to Bengal by road to address Purulia rally

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to travel to West Bengal's Purulia district by road from Bokaro in BJP-ruled Jharkhand to address a party rally on Tuesday.

"Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is going to Ranchi in Jharkhand by flight. He will then proceed to Bokaro in a chopper from where he is likely to take road route to Purulia in West Bengal," an aide of the chief minister told PTI here on Tuesday.

The BJP had on Monday said Adityanath's proposed rally in Bankura district scheduled for Tuesday was cancelled as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government was "dilly-dallying" on giving permission for the landing of his helicopter.

However, his Purulia rally will take place as per schedule, BJP's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh had said.

In an early morning tweet, Adityanath said, "It saddens me that Gurudev Tagore's Karmabhoomi, our Bengal today is suffering from anarchy and misrule of Mamata Banerjee government. Now is the time that West Bengal is freed from this government to protect the Constitution through a strong democratic movement."

In another tweet, he said, "and that's why I will stand today in Purulia holding the flag of this movement challenging the alliance of corrupts."

The tussle between the TMC and the BJP became uglier on Sunday with the West Bengal government denying permission to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's chopper to land in the state and let him address two scheduled rallies in north Bengal.

Adityanath had to address the rallies in Raigunj and Balurghat over the telephone.

He lashed out at the "anti-people" TMC government in the state, saying the days of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rule were "numbered".

Commenting on the developments, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that Banerjee had put democracy in peril in West Bengal and sought to know if Kolkata Police chief Rajeev Kumar was an office-bearer of the TMC.

Maurya's remarks came in the backdrop of Banerjee staging a "Save India" dharna (sit-in) in Kolkata since Sunday night insisting that the CBI's attempt to question Kumar in connection with chit fund scams was tantamount to stifling the spirit of "Constitution and federalism" in the country.