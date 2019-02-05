After PM Modi’s pep talk, security forces to continue ‘Operation All Out’ in Valley

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will break the backbone of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Monday said that ‘Operation All Out’ will continue in the Valley.

“We will tackle every terrorist in a befitting way. We will break the backbone of terror in Jammu and Kashmir and fight it with all our might,” Modi had said in Srinagar on Sunday.

IG (Operations) CRPF, Zulfikar Hussain said that anti-militant operations will continue, adding that there will be no let up in the heat against militants.

The police, CRPF and Army have launched operations against militants even while it was snowing heavily in the state. Hussain said their operations against militants are based on intelligence and such operations will continue.

About 500 militants have been killed in two years after the launch of ‘Operation All Out’ and 19 militants have been killed in encounters with security forces this year.

A security official said that the PM’s statement would give impetus to anti-militancy operations. “We will now conduct operations with vigour to end militancy,” he said.

Jaish terrorist held

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist in connection with the attack on a CRPF camp in Jammu and Kashmir’s Lethpora, according to an official statement.

The accused, Fayaz Ahmad Magray, is an active OGW (over ground worker) of proscribed terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), it said.

He is a key conspirator who provided logistical support such as providing shelter to the terrorists and conducting reconnaissance of the CRPF group centre in Lethpora before the terrorist attack, the NIA said in the statement.