Air India apologises after passenger finds cockroach in food served during flight
Rohit Raj Singh Chauhan, who was on the Air India plane heading to Mumbai from Bhopal, tweeted on Saturday he was served idli-vada-sambar during the flight and it had a cockroach in it.
Published: 05th February 2019 01:04 AM | Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:22 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Two days after one of its passengers found a cockroach in the food served aboard a Bhopal-Mumbai flight, Air India on Monday apologised and said it has initiated "corrective action internally".
"We sincerely apologise for the incident where our valued pax (passenger) had a disappointing experience with the meal served on board our Bhopal-Mumbai flight. Air India always endeavours to ensure our pax enjoy our services," it issued a statement on Twitter.
He also posted a picture of the food served where a cockroach could be seen.
"We have taken serious note of the incident and immediately issued a strong notice to the caterer concerned. Air India has a zero-tolerance policy in this respect and has initiated corrective action internally. Our senior officials are in touch with the aggrieved passenger," the airline tweeted.