Bainsla threatens to revive stir for 5 per cent quota for Gujjars, other communities

'We want five per cent reservation. The Congress in its poll manifesto promised the same and now we are asking it to fulfil its promise which the government made in an official document.' 

Published: 05th February 2019 09:07 PM

Gujjar community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla has threatened to revive Gujjar agitation in Rajasthan from Friday if the community and four other castes are not provided five per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

He reiterated the demand of a fresh five per cent quota at a community meeting held in Ajmer Tuesday.

"We want five per cent reservation. The Congress in its poll manifesto promised the same and now we are asking it to fulfil its promise which the government made in an official document," Baisnla said.

Bainsla said he had earlier given a 20-day deadline ending on February 8 to the government.

He said a meeting would be held at Malarna Dungar in Sawai Madhopur district where he would announce the launch of the agitation if the government fails to fulfil the demand.

He said highways and roads would be blocked as part of the agitation.

Bainsla has been demanding five per cent reservation for Gujjars, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in state jobs and admission in educational institutions.

They are presently getting one per cent reservation under the legal limit of 50 per cent under the most backward category in addition to the reservation for Other Backward Classes.

