Bhima Koregaon case: Activist Anand Teltumbde files anticipatory bail application in Bombay HC

On Saturday, Pune Police had arrested Teltumbde from Mumbai after the sessions court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail of the activist and professor.

Published: 05th February 2019 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

Anand_Teltumbde

Human rights activist Anand Teltumbde (Photo | YouTube)

By ANI

PUNE: Activist Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, has filed an anticipatory bail application in the Bombay High Court on Monday.

Teltumbde, whose anticipatory bail plea was earlier rejected by a Pune sessions court, was later granted interim protection by the Supreme Court for four weeks, which ends on February 11.

On Saturday, Pune Police had arrested Teltumbde from Mumbai after the sessions court on Friday rejected an anticipatory bail of the activist and professor. He was kept at Ville Parle police station in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Pune court orders release of Anand Teltumbde

Labelling the arrest as illegal, the sessions court, on Saturday, ordered the release of Teltumbde. “As per the Supreme Court order, activist Teltumbde has interim protection till February 11. Meanwhile, he can approach the competent authority which includes the sessions court, the high court and the Supreme Court for bail/pre-arrest bail,” the sessions court observed.

Teltumbde said that his arrest by Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon was "objectionable", hence, the sessions court has termed it illegal.

Talking to the media, Teltumbde said: “I welcome the decision. But what the police has done, the arrest and all the drama is objectionable.”

Last month, the Supreme Court dismissed Teltumbde's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.On January 1 last year, violence had erupted during the 200th-anniversary celebrations of Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured.

TAGS
Anand Teltumbde Bombay HC Bhima Koregaon Case

