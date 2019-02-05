Home Nation

BJP leaders not being stopped from entering opposition-ruled states: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Chandrababu Naidu has denied that BJP leaders are being stopped from entering opposition-ruled states by their chief ministers.

Published: 05th February 2019 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has denied that BJP leaders are being stopped from entering opposition-ruled states by their chief ministers.

On Sunday, BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper was refused permission to land in West Bengal's South Dinajpur where he was scheduled to address a rally.

Talking to ANI, Naidu asserted on Monday, "No one is blocking anyone."

Attacking the BJP, he said, "Don't behave high-handedly.If someone has behaved vulgarly then the person should be answered in the same language.”

ALSO READ: People of India will shut the doors on BJP, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

The chief minister criticised the Modi-led government and said, “The BJP at the Centre has done nothing for the people of Andhra Pradesh. The BJP to out to insult and humiliate people of Andhra Pradesh."

After being denied permission to land his helicopter in West Bengal on Sunday, Adityanath addressed the "Gantantra Bachao" (save democracy) rally through a telephone call.

In his address, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister slammed his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and alleged her government "can suppress people but cannot suppress their voices".

ALSO READ: BJP, Amit Shah 'most corrupt' in India, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

"Mamata ji must accept that one should not misuse the administration in a democracy. The manner in which the administration in West Bengal is functioning was not acceptable," Adityanath said.

"Time and time again we have seen in West Bengal that the government has targeted opposition leaders (in the state). These incidents prove that the present TMC government ruling the state has no faith in democracy," he said.

