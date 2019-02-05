Home Nation

BJP not a 'family party', it is common man's party: Gadkari

The union minister was speaking at a function organised by various organisations to thank him and the Centre for the gesture.

Published: 05th February 2019 09:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:26 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: In a dig at dynastic politics, Union minister Nitin Gadkari Tuesday said the BJP is not a "family party like that of mother-son and father-son" and it is a common mans party where a small-time worker like him could rise to become its president and a tea seller could become the country's Prime Minister.

The Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and educational institutions to the economically weaker sections (among the general category), without reducing the reservation of SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes, Gadkari said.

The union minister was speaking at a function organised by various organisations to thank him and the Centre for the gesture.

"Our party is not the one like that of mother-son, father-son, family party. I was a small-time party worker and used to paste posters. My mother was not an MLA nor my father an MP," he said. Gadkari said he did not also go to Delhi seeking any post.

"But, despite all this a worker like me working at the grassroot went on to become BJP's president and a tea seller from a poor family went on to become the Prime Minister," the Minister for Road Transport and Highways said.

"BJP is common man's party. We never thought on the lines of caste, religion and language. We serve for the poor, under-privileged and vulnerable sections and we have adopted the mission to change their lives.

So, 10 per cent reservation is for those poor who did not have any facilities," he said.

The BJP leaders have hit out at dynastic politics and has in particular targeted the Congress, saying it is a "maa-beta" (mother and son) party.

The senior BJP leader alleged that the Congress government 'garibi hatao' slogan and programmes announced in that regard did not eradicate poverty and poor became more poorer.

"But, when our government came, we decided that politics of 21st century is the politics for progress and development. We built good roads, provided water to farmers lands and created jobs to unemployed and are making efforts to eradicate poverty. The developmental works done by our government is in front of you.

The Modi government at the Centre extended all necessary help to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the last five years which no government did over the past 50 years," he claimed.

Gadkari said his party wanted to bring transparent governance and work for the country's progress and rid it of fear, hunger, terror and corruption.

Gadkari said in his ministry projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore have been awarded across the country and no contractor had met him nor had to come to his office to get the contract work.

The Polavaram project in Andhra Pradesh is funded by the Central government, he said.

Gadkari said 1100 TMC ft of Godavari river water goes waste into the sea and a scheme has been prepared wherein it will be diverted into the Krishna and then to Penna river and from the Penna to the Cauvery to reach Tamil Nadu.

"In Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the BJP did not succeed in big way but we dont discriminate on political (lines).

Good governance and developmentare among our party's principles," Gadkari added. Telangana BJP president K Laxman said the Telangana government should also implement the 10 per cent reservation announced by the Centre for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from the general category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gadkari BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp