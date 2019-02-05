Home Nation

Both Trinamool Congress and BJP are corrupt, put in place by SC: Sitaram Yechury

Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the chit fund scam in Kolkata.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the Supreme Court order on Tuesday showed both the BJP and the TMC its place and that the two parties were hand in gloves in "sharing the spoils" of the chit fund scam.

Speaking to reporters, Yechury said he did not find anything wrong in the way the CBI had embarked on the investigations into the scam in Kolkata and pointed out that their actions could have been objectionable if the agency had proceeded suo moto.

"In this instance when the judiciary orders the CBI to investigate a case, the CBI's movement in the investigation into any state or territory cannot be construed as an attack on the authority or the powers of the state government.

"What is objectionable if when the CBI suo moto takes action and investigate without permission of the state government. That would be a violation. That is not the case here. So it is not an issue of Centre-state relation," he said.

The Supreme Court Tuesday directed Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to make himself available before the CBI and "faithfully" cooperate with the agency in the investigation of cases arising out of the Saradha chit fund scam probe.

The apex court said Kumar will appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigation at Shillong in Meghalaya.

The apex court also said no coercive steps, including the arrest of the Kolkata Police chief, will take place during the course of the investigation.

"Both corrupt parties, the TMC and the BJP get put in their place by the Supreme Court. Must investigate the top leadership of the TMC too, of loot. Several TMC MPs have already faced arrests and charge sheets. Why did the BJP wait for five years to investigate? To pull corrupt members into its own fold?" he said.

