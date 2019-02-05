Cancer, cardiac, orthopaedic treatments receive most claims under PM's health insurance scheme​

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cancer, cardiac and orthopaedic treatments are the top three specialities which have seen the most number of claims under the BJP government's ambitious AB-PMJAY health insurance scheme, which was launched in September last year.

Among the packages availed under the scheme, cardiac treatment -- angioplasty and stents, used to treat blockages that cause heart disease, have been the most performed high-end medical procedure, according to data provided by the National Health Authority (NHA), the apex body implementing the scheme.

More than 10.8 lakh people have availed treatment under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya (AB-PMJAY) scheme so far.

More than 14,756 hospitals, both private and government, have been empanelled for the scheme and 8,03,821 claims worth Rs 1,041.3 crore have been submitted, of which 6,24,300 claims worth Rs 808.2 crore have been approved as on Monday, according to the data.

The NHA also launched a mobile application to help users get easy access to information regarding the scheme, for checking eligibility, finding hospitals nearby and get assistance.

The app was launched by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Tuesday. The app has already been downloaded over 10,460 times and with an average rating of 4.6 has generated wide interest among the public.

The National Health Agency was restructured as National Health Authority (NHA) through a Cabinet decision in January.