CBI vs Mamata: Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out again as Opposition raise slogans

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha proceedings were Tuesday washed out for the second day in a row amid protests by opposition parties, including TMC, SP and Congress, over alleged misuse of the CBI in West Bengal.

As soon as the House resumed proceedings in the afternoon, members of the TMC, SP and Congress trooped into the well, raising slogans like "Save Constitution, Save Nation".

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said opposition members can raise issues under laid down rules and procedures of the House and they should allow discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

He said there is no limit on the scope of discussion on an issue under rules.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Goel said there was no morality in protesting in Parliament as the Supreme Court order on the issue has already come.

When the opposition did not relent, the Deputy Chairman adjourned the House for the day.

Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned amid protests.

Besides TMC members, Congress members too were on their feet.

As a repeated request for continuation of scheduled business went unheard, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned the House till 2 PM.

Soon after ministers laid on the table the listed papers, TMC member Derek O'Brien wanted to raise the CBI issue.

The Chairman said he has not accepted the notices given by different members on this issue, but permitted Derek O'Brien to speak on the matter during Zero Hour.

However, some other members too started raising their points while Congress members were on their feet.

Asking members to maintain order in the House, Naidu had said all issues could be raised while debating the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Members from TMC and some other opposition parties started raising slogans and trooped into the well.

Some Congress members were in the aisle before the adjournment of the House.

Goel also urged members to start a discussion on the President's address and also charged that constitutional crisis was being created in West Bengal.