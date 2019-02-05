Home Nation

Centre vs Mamata: West Bengal CM only interested in saving corrupt officer, says Yogi Adityanath

The UP CM also referred to the Supreme Court's order directing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to "faithfully" cooperate with the CBI in the investigation of the Saradha scam.

Published: 05th February 2019 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath arrives at Chas area helipad under Bokaro district of Jharkhand Tuesday Feb 5 2019 to attend a rally of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP in Purulia district of West Bengal. | PTI

By PTI

PURULIA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday accused Mamata Banerjee of exploiting the poor in West Bengal being only interested in saving a "corrupt" officer allegedly involved in the Saradha ponzi scam.

Adityanath, who travelled by road to this West Bengal town to address a rally after flying to Bokaro in neighbouring Jharkhand, also referred to the Supreme Court's order directing Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to "faithfully" cooperate with the CBI in the investigation of the Saradha scam.

He questioned why West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee was trying to protect the police officer.

ALSO READ: Centre vs Mamata: West Bengal CM turns street fighter for cop she once refused to trust

"You must have seen how she is trying to save a corrupt officer.

Nothing can be more shameful, undemocratic and unconstitutional than a chief minister of a state sitting on a dharna (sit-in protest) to ensure that secrets of corruption don't spill out," Adityanath alleged.

Calling the TMC government in West Bengal as "corrupt and undemocratic", he criticised Banerjee for not allowing benefits of central schemes to be passed on to the people of the state.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee had said the Uttar Pradesh chief minister should concentrate on his own state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Centre vs Mamata Yogi Adityanath Saradha scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp