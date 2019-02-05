Home Nation

Chennai: Watchman held for abusing nine-year-old girl

In another incident, a 34-year-old man named Manikandan exposed himself to two children, aged four and six years, who were playing on the road.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 59-year-old watchman has been arrested by the police for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl. 

Police said, Devaraj, who worked as a watchman, lived with his wife and son in housing board quarters. 
"A week ago, when Devaraj was alone at his house he saw the nine-year-old girl and her friend playing with water on terrace of her house. He took her to his house by offering her a towel with which to dry herself. At his house, he molested the child," a relative of the victim told Express over the phone. 

The man allegedly threatened the child against telling anyone what had happened. "On Monday, the girl spotted the man at the bus stop as she returned from school. She informed her elder sister who told the parents," added the relative. 

Based on this, the man's neighbours caught him and handed him over to the police who arrested the man. 

Police said the victim's father was an autorickshaw driver who had been out for work. The child's mother had recently delivered a baby and was at her mother's house.

"Most of the time, the victim and her sister would be alone at home," said the police, adding that the victim had been taken for a medical examination. 

In another incident, a 34-year-old man named Manikandan exposed himself to two children, aged four and six years, who were playing on the road. "The children immediately raised an alarm and the neighbours nabbed the man," said a police source. 

Police, which is investigating the case, said the man was intellectually disabled. 

