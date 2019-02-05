Civilian trainer aircraft crashes in Pune; pilot injured

By PTI

PUNE: An aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed Tuesday in Pune district, injuring the pilot, police said.

The pilot, Sidharth Titus, has sustained a fracture on his right hand, they said.

The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka, police said, adding a technical snag may have caused it.

The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private Limited based in Baramati in the district, a police official said.

The pilot has been rushed to a hospital, he said, adding his injuries are not life-threatening.

The pilot has been with the Institute for three years and has around 130 hours of flying experience, police said.