Home Nation

Congress divided over Mamata-CBI showdown in Kolkata

The comment came a day after Rahul backed Mamata’s move to support detention of CBI officers who had gone to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam.

Published: 05th February 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee dharna

West Bengal state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, gestures as she talks with media during a public protest against recent raids by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress high command and its Bengal unit appeared divided over the CBI vs Didi drama under way in Kolkata, as party chief Rahul Gandhi supported West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee while state leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury favoured removal of her government.

“I don’t know what is the AICC’s view on this. I want President’s rule in the state,” Chowdhury said.

The comment came a day after Rahul backed Mamata’s move to support detention of CBI officers who had gone to question Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam. Rahul claimed that the happenings in Bengal were a part of the unrelenting attack on India’s institutions by PM Modi and the BJP, adding that the opposition will defeat the fascist forces together.

Adhir, a former West Bengal Congress chief, is a known Mamata baiter and has been consistently taking pot shots at her, as well as being stridently opposed to entering into any poll alliance with the TMC for the Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: 'Why is Rajeev Kumar avoiding CBI?' Congress' Bengal chief asks as Rahul Gandhi backs Mamata

Chowdhury blamed both the TMC and the BJP over the CBI vs Didi controversy saying the ruling parties in the state and the Centre were hand in glove. “Both are trying to help each other,” he said.

Congress insiders said Chowdhury was only articulating the sentiment prevalent among the state unit, including incumbent state unit chief Somen Mitra. The grand old party has been consistently losing lawmakers to TMC, with Mausam Noor being the latest.

The local unit of the Congress prefers to fight the coming national polls on its own strength, just like in Uttar Pradesh. Sources said Rahul’s absence at the recent opposition conclave in Kolkata was meant to send across the message that the Congress may be going it alone in Bengal. However, they added that the Congress president did write to the Bengal CM extending his full support.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI vs Kolkata Police Mamata vs CBI Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp