Government demands of more Rs 1.98 lakh crore for fiscal 2018-19

The gross additional expenditure aggregates to Rs 1,47,396.87 crore to be matched by savings by ministries or higher receipts.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Piyush Goyal

Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal (File | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: The Modi government on Tuesday placed a fresh batch of Supplementary Demand to the tune of Rs 1,98,831.36 and sought nod from both the Houses of Parliament.

The Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2018-19 tabled by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal in the Lok Sabha and Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan in the Rajya Sabha, said the net cash outgo aggregates to Rs 51,433.28 crore.

The gross additional expenditure aggregates to Rs 1,47,396.87 crore to be matched by savings by ministries or higher receipts.

Besides the token provision of Rs 121 lakh is being sought - one lakh for each item of expenditure, for enabling re-appropriation of savings in cases involving new service or new instrument of service.

The government is seeking an additional amount of over Rs 4,700 crore for the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Of the total net cash outgo, the document has pegged Rs 19,481 crore for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rs 4,840.75 crore for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Piyush Goyal Supplementary Demand

