Former Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, 47 former civil servants write to government on NRC, Citizenship Bill

There has been strong opposition in Assam and other Northeastern states against the Bill.  

Published: 05th February 2019 11:20 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of 48 former civil servants has written an open letter alleging that the Centre’s decision to push the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament at a time when the registration for the National Register of Citizens is on is “ill-advised” and has added fuel to an “already simmering fire”.
Among the signatories is former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung, perceived to be close and loyal to the NDA government. The final NRC list is expected to be produced by July 31.

The letter comes a day after BJP chief Amit Shah said the Bill is “very important” for India.  There has been strong opposition in Assam and other Northeastern states against the Bill.  

The other signatories include former Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir Hindal Tyabji, Former Director at Prime Minister’s Office K Rajivan, former special secretary to government Vappala Balachandran, former secretaries Wajahat Habibullah , Vibha Puri Das and  Pradeep K. Deb, Former Ambassador to Portugal Madhu Bhaduri and Former High Commissioner to Bangladesh and former ambassador to Nepal Deb Mukherji.

“Not only will this proposed legislation exacerbate local tensions between ‘indigenous’ and ‘migrant’ populations, but it appears to be clearly violative of Article 14 of the Constitution,” the Constitutional Conduct group said in the letter.

