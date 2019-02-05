Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi announces election panels in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh

Home Nation

The party high command also announced a 21-member campaign committee headed by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

CHANDIGARH: In view of the upcoming general elections, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday announced a 21-member state election committee for Punjab headed by state party president Sunil Jakhar. The panel will have Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, his wife and former Union minister Preneet Kaur and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa as its members.

The names of the candidates recommended to the high command by the state election committee will be finalised by the central election committee. The other prominent members of this committee are
cabinet ministers Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Bharat Bhusan Ashu, OP Soni, Sunder Sham Arora, Gurmeet Singh Kangar and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria.

The party high command also announced a 21-member campaign committee headed by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Rajya Sabha members Ambika Soni and Shamsher Dullo, state Congress president Sunil Jakhar, state cabinet ministers Navjot Singh Sidhu, Manpreet Singh Badal, Razia Sultana, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sadhu Singh Daramsot besides others.

The coordination committee headed by AICC general secretary in charge, Punjab affairs, Asha Kumari, has senior leaders Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and Lal Singh on it. The publicity and media committees are headed by cabinet minister Vijay Inder Singla and former union minister Manish Tewari, respectively and have young leaders and MLAs on them.

Also, Rahul Gandhi formed a jumbo state committee in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The committee consists of  15 vice-presidents, 18 general secretaries, 68 secretaries and 17 district presidents.

The Congress president also set up an executive committee, including its top leaders from the state,
such as former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and ex-minister Anand Sharma, as permanent invitees, besides 12 others.

It may be recalled that Virbhadra was named as the campaign committee chief for Lok Sabha elections in Himachal. His son, Vikramaditya Singh, has been named as one of the general secretaries among others. Ashish Butail has been made treasurer of the state unit.

Congress currently does not have any MP from Himachal as all four seats are with the BJP.

