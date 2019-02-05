''Missing Red Diary", I Do Not Know Where it is Now: Saradha Group chief Sudipta Sen

By UNI

BARASAT: Saradha chit fund scam prime accused and group head Sudipta Sen today said he was not aware where is his missing red diary now.

It is believed that Sen had a red diary, a laptop and four-five pen-drives where many of his office documents had been written and stored, went missing.

Sen and his assistant Debjani Mukherjee have been arrested by a team of SIT ( special investigating team of Kolkata Police) at Gulmarg in 2013.

Sen, who was being produced before a special judge court at Barasat court told reporters today that he did not know where is the red diary.

"I do not know where is the red diary. Who will listen me now since I am one of the accused persons," Sen told reporters when being asked that the CBI was looking for the missing diary. Time and again I have been saying that I do not know where is the diary," Sen reiterated.

On Monday BJP leader and central minister, Prakash Javadekar asked if Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to save herself or trying to protect Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar by resorting to dharna on the street of the city.

During the media conference at the BJP office. Mr Javadekar also wanted to know where is the red diary? A CBI team, which had attempted to go to city police chief residence at Loudon Street on Sunday evening was prevented for farther proceeding and the central investigating agency officials were taken to Shakespeare Sarari police station forcefully and later were released a few hours later.

The CBI team wanted to quiz the city police chief, who was summoned three times earlier since 2017.

This incident triggered antagonism between the state government and Centre and Mamata Banerjee decided to launch Satragraha at Esplanade since Sunday night.