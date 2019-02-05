'Modi wave' in Srinagar? PM trolled for 'rhetorical wave' at empty Dal Lake

By Online Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen waving at 'no one' in Srinagar's Dal Lake during his recent visit on Sunday, which tickled the funny bones of netizens.

Condemning Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir, separatists groups had called for a complete shutdown in the valley. Normal life was affected as everything came to a halt in the valley.

PM Modi toured the Dal Lake amid tight security. In a video posted by Gujarat BJP Twitter handle, the Prime Minister was seen waving at no one while touring the lake. Now, the nation wants to know who he was waving at the empty lake.

PM Shri Narendra Modi takes boat ride to inspect Dal lake in Srinagar.#NaMoInJK pic.twitter.com/i054BR6WaG — BJP Gujarat (@BJP4Gujarat) February 3, 2019

Here are some of the tweets on the big question today:

Opposition leaders didn't spare the chance to comment on the video.

This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake. https://t.co/YJoEfX8DJ3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 4, 2019

For the those who are asking , the is for BJPs countless imaginary ‘friends’ in Kashmir. https://t.co/l0YPq2oiVy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 4, 2019

Some suggested that he would've possibly waved at the migratory birds.

Those trolling PM Modi on social media for “waving at nothing” during his boat-ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake on Sunday are forgetting that the water body is currently visited by thousands of migratory birds. And no curbs had been imposed on them as part of tight security bandobast. — YusufJameel(@jameelyusuf) February 4, 2019

Modi at Dal Lake in Indian Occupied Kashmir pic.twitter.com/fhpdYF70Ow — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 4, 2019

Maybe he was trying to create 'Modi wave' in the Valley.

He is just trying to create Modi Wave. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) February 5, 2019

Modi touring Dal Lake pic.twitter.com/hVpPqzGHiH — Celestine Baba Yaga (@jugaadist) February 4, 2019

During his visit, he inaugurated various development projects in Srinagar. He also addressed the people post the event where he said that every terrorist will be given a strong and befitting reply.