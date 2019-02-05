Home Nation

Niti Aayog task force to find a long-term solution to sugar sector woes: Ram Vilas Paswan

Stating that the sugar industry is cyclic in nature, Paswan said every few years of high sugar production are followed by low production periods.

Published: 05th February 2019 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government think-tank Niti Aayog has constituted a task force on the sugar industry to find a long-term solution to the problems faced by the sector, Parliament was informed Tuesday.

The task force was set up in December 2018 under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog member Ramesh Chand, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

"With a view to find a long-term solution for the sugarcane and sugar industry so as to rationalise their dependence on states' assistance while at the same time encourage farm diversification to reduce adverse impact on the water sector, a task force on sugarcane and sugar industry has been constituted," he said.

Stating that the sugar industry is cyclic in nature, Paswan said every few years of high sugar production are followed by low production periods.

"In surplus phase, the ex-mill price of sugar in the domestic market gets depressed leading to low realisation resulting in accumulation of cane price arrears of farmers," he added. The minister also mentioned that the government has to intervene regularly to boost the liquidity of sugar mills for clearing the huge cane arrears.

Paswan highlighted that the government has taken many long-term measures such as fixing minimum selling price to help millers and allowing production of ethanol from B-heavy molasses and cane juices.

"These measures are expected to minimise the support required by the sugar industry from the government," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Niti Aayog Paswan Ram Vilas Paswan Sugar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp