Home Nation

No coercive action against Pradeep Koneru: Delhi High Court to CBI

Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal's direction came while hearing Koneru's plea who apprehended he might be made an accused in the case.

Published: 05th February 2019 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee VS CBI
By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the CBI not to take any coercive action against Pradeep Koneru, a witness in the meat exporter and alleged hawala dealer Moin Akhtar Qureshi case.

Justices Siddharth Mridul and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal's direction came while hearing Koneru's plea who apprehended he might be made an accused in the case.

Seeking a response from the CBI and asking Koneru to cooperate, the court set the next hearing on March 19. Koneru told the court that two agencies -- the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate -- were investigating the case.

While the ED has arrayed him as a witness, the CBI has been trying to make him an accused. Both probe agencies have alleged that Qureshi had "extorted" Rs 7.5 crore from two businessmen -- Pradeep Koneru and Sathish Sana -- on the pretext of helping them in their pending court cases using his influence.

Sathish Sana's name came up in the case when Special Director Rakesh Asthana has written letter to Central Vigilance Commission said that Sana paid a bribe of two crore to get relief in the case.

ALSO READ | SC rejects claims of Law Secretary assuring protection to businessman Sathish Sana

The ED said that Qureshi even dropped the names of former CBI Directors Ranjit Sinha and A.P. Singh before the businessmen.

The present case had escalated a fight between CBI's former chief Alok Verma and former Special Director Rakesh Asthana who accused each other of taking bribes.

Verma was finally removed as CBI chief while the government has curtailed Asthana's tenure in the CBI as Special Director, and appointed him as the new Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Moin Akhtar Qureshi Pradeep Koneru Sathish Sana Alok Verma Rakesh Asthana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp