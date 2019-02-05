Home Nation

No TA/DA for Army officers: Defence Ministry wing issues order, backtracks after uproar

After the notification, Army officials started an uproar on social media and subsequently the PCDA removed the information from its website.

Published: 05th February 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following an uproar by army officers, a wing of the Defence Ministry on Tuesday backtracked on its February 4 notification which stated that it will no longer process travelling and dearness allowance (TA/DA) and advances and claims of the officers.

“Due to insufficient funds available under temporary and permanent duty heads of Army officers, no TA/DA advances and claims can be processed till receipt of sufficient funds under the relevant heads,” said a statement from the principal controller of defence accounts PCDA (officers) on Monday. It had also said that facility of Leave Travel Allowance (LTC) will continue.

After the notification, Army officials started an uproar on social media and subsequently the PCDA removed the information from its website.

Clarifying on the issue, the Defence Ministry spokesperson said “Funds in any specific head may fall short momentarily. These are only temporary and resolved routinely through reappropriations as in the instant case.”

“The hype created is unnecessary and needs to be avoided by all concerned. The news is baseless,” he added.

The PCDA disburses the salaries and other claims of the officers of the armed forces and is under the Defence Ministry’s Finance wing.

The Union government while presenting the interim budget in Parliament at the beginning of the month claimed that the defence budget for the first time touched the figure of Rs 3.05 crore as the government hiked it by Rs 19,873 crore from last year's allocation of Rs 2,85,423 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Defence Ministry Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp