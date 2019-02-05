Home Nation

Now, read magazines, newspapers at discount while travelling on trains as railways inks new pact

Under the partnership, commuters can get unlimited access to more than 5,000 best-selling magazines and select newspapers on their phones and tablets at an exclusive offer.

Published: 05th February 2019 09:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Image of news papers used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commuters travelling on trains will now be able to read magazines and newspapers from across the world at a discount on IRCTC's ticket booking website as railways has tied up with Magzter, a leading digital newsstand, a statement said Tuesday.

Under the partnership, commuters can get unlimited access to more than 5,000 best-selling magazines and select newspapers on their phones and tablets at an exclusive offer, it added.

"These magazines spread across more than 40 categories including automotive, business, comics, education, entertainment, fashion, fitness, lifestyle, news, politics, science, technology and travel, thereby engaging everyone in the family from 6 to 60+ years of age," the statement said.

This facility has now become available on irctc.co.in, it said. IRCTC users will be given exclusive advantage of availing this facility at a heavily discounted price along with customised affordable packages and exclusive seven days free trial package, it said.

IRCTC users can choose their packs from various durations - from one day at Rs 20 to a year at Rs 499, and indulge in unlimited reading, the statement said.

Under the facility, the readers can enjoy unlimited access to content from all the major countries including India, the US, the UK, Singapore, Australia, Canada and South Africa on the go.

"More importantly, once the magazines are downloaded on the device they can be accessed even without an internet connection which will come in handy when the users are travelling," it said.

Magzter offers magazines in regional languages including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Urdu, apart from leading Indian English magazines.

Apart from magazines, IRCTC users also get access to premium articles curated from best-selling magazines and the latest news from hundreds of trustworthy sources on the Magzter app, the statement said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IRCTC Railways Free news paper

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp