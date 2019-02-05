Home Nation

One killed, six injured in clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

The clash broke out after two men -- Rajkumar and Shavaiz -- entered into an argument following a quarrel between their children

Published: 05th February 2019 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: One person was killed and six others were injured after members of two communities clashed at Chatela village here, police said Tuesday.

The clash broke out after two men -- Rajkumar and Shavaiz -- entered into an argument following a quarrel between their children, Superintendent of Police, Rural, Alok Sharma, said.

On Monday evening, members of the two groups attacked each other with sticks, leaving six injured and one dead, police said.

Rajkumar was declared dead at a hospital here.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the health facility, they said.

Two people have been arrested and a search has been launched to nab the remaining accused, Sharma said.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village to thwart any untoward incident, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muzaffarnagar clashes

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Sanjay Bhattacharya
    These jihadis should be thrown out into Pakistan
    13 hours ago reply
Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp