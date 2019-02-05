Opposition to devise strategy to corner government in Parliament

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AS the standoff between the Centre and West Bengal government over the foiled CBI raid continues, leaders of various opposition parties in the national capital discussed the situation in the state.

Mamata Banerjee also received support from the BJD, which has maintained distance from the opposition gatherings and meetings, and Shiv Sena.

The leaders from around 20 opposition parties expressed concern over the issue during a meeting held in senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s room in Parliament. Both the Houses of Parliament saw repeated disruptions over the issue and the opposition leaders are expected to meet on Tuesday morning to decide the strategy for Parliament.

DMK leader Kanimozhi, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and SP’s Kiranmoy Nanda are likely to join Mamata’s protest.

The Left parties attacked the Centre over the misuse of central agencies like CBI, ED and IT departments by NDA government to target political opponents, but criticized Mamata Banerjee for protecting the Saradha chit fund scam accused.

“Leaders expressed concern. The opposition will discuss the floor strategy in Parliament on Tuesday,” an opposition leader said.

The BJP reminded the Congress that it was the UPA government which had moved to the Supreme Court for probe into the chit fund scam. The BJP also charged the West Bengal CM of following in the footsteps of her Delhi counterpart Kejriwal in enacting the “drama” of dharna.

Ripples felt in House

