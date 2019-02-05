Pakistan Army targets Indian posts on LoC

By IANS

JAMMU: Pakistani troops fired rockets on Indian Army positions on Tuesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said the Pakistan Army violated the 2003 bilateral ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector around 10.30 a.m.

"Pakistanis ... fired rockets," the spokesman said. "No casualty or damage has been reported on our side."