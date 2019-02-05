Remove officials from Bengal who could be partisan: BJP to EC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday petitioned the Election Commission to remove polling officials in West Bengal who could be partisan to the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“We have demanded from the EC that officers who are working at the behest of West Bengal government and acting as agents of TMC must be removed from their positions so that free and fair elections could be conducted,” Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters.

Nirmala Sitharaman said: “In the interest of free and fair environment in which Lok Sabha polls can be conducted in West Bengal, we brought to the notice of the EC certain happenings in the state ... Instances point out that TMC doesn’t believe in democracy.”