SC order on Kolkata Police Chief a moral victory for CBI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference on the issue of CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's sit-in at BJP State Office in New Delhi Monday Feb 4 2019. | PTI

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday described the Supreme Court order asking Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the CBI, as a moral victory for the probe agency and said that his questioning was not influenced by political considerations.

"It is a moral victory for the CBI. The Supreme Court's order is clear, the Kolkata Police Commissioner, who was not appearing before CBI despite notices will have to appear before them now," he told the media outside Parliament.

ALSO READ | West Bengal CM Mamata welcomes SC verdict, terms it 'moral victory'

"The Supreme Court order has clearly stated that he will now have to appear before CBI in Shillong. The apex court has given a notice to contempt of court," he said.

Firing salvos at Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said: "The big question is why was he not helping in the probe for the last three years? Why were they not appearing before the CBI?"

His remarks shortly after the Supreme Court directed Rajeev Kumar to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Saradha cheat fund case.

Prasad also said that we have to ask larger questions on behalf of the party. Lakhs of small investors were cheated and looted off their money.

"Is it not our moral obligation for an investigation? Why is Mamataji silent on this? Why are the other political parties silent on this?" he questioned.

"This investigation must be done in a fair manner. Let's not politicise it. This is a great moral victory for CBI," he added.

