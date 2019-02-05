Home Nation

School headmaster booked under POCSO for 'misbehaving' with girl students in Telangana

A group of students accused B Shanker Reddy, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School, of misbehaving with them.

Published: 05th February 2019

By PTI

HYDERABAD: A 57-year-old headmaster of a government school in Khammam district, about 300 kms from here, has been booked under POCSO Act for "misbehaving" with girl students, police said Tuesday.

A group of students accused B Shanker Reddy, headmaster of Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in that district of "misbehaving" with them, following which the District Educational Officer had Monday ordered a probe into the matter by a team comprising district officials and police.

After holding an inquiry with the students, a case under relevant sections ofProtection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the Headmaster, who is absconding, an official told PTI.

Meanwhile, members of a student organisation and some students of the school staged a demonstration demanding stern action against the accused.

The police said in 2015 also a similar case was registered against the headmaster following allegations that he "sexually abused" few girl students and he was arrested also and was later let off on bail.

