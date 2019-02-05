SecurityCheckKiya, Google asks its users

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to create awareness around Internet Safety, and reiterate its efforts to protect netizens, Google India on Monday announced the second edition of its public safety initiative #SecurityCheckKiya. Targeted at young and first-time web users, Google is asking people to take simple, yet important actions that can protect them from bad actors of the web, and help keep their data secure online.

Starting February 5 on Safer Internet Day, Google will encourage users to take the Security Checkup of their account on its homepage www.google.co.in in English and seven Indian languages including Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu.

Speaking about Google’s internet safety efforts in India, Sunita Mohanty, director of Trust and Safety, Google India, said, “From auto-updates to spam blockers, encryption to continuous monitoring, we build products with strong security protections at their core. Across all our Google products, we continuously and automatically detect and protect users and their data from a wide range of threats.

Over the years we have created many tools and are always improving them so users are in control. But as technology continues to change the way we live, work, and play, users want to know how best to ensure their safety on the web.”

Google has a few tips for users to keep their data safe. It notifies users when they have granted access to third-party sites or apps, but it’s really important for users to keep an eye on the information that they share with these apps or sites. A quick check on a mobile device brings up the accesses, including Calendar, Camera, Contacts, Location, Microphone, etc., the users have shared with third party apps. So, it is important to skim through app permissions and choose the settings that are right. Users can visit Google’s Safety Center for more tips on how to stay safe online.