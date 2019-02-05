Trinamool Congress protests disrupt Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha proceedings; both Houses adjourned till 2 pm

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Tuesday as belligerent Trinamool Congress members engaged in sloganeering against the government over the standoff between the CBI and the Kolkata Police.

The Lower House was adjourned till 2 PM even as papers were laid and members raised various issues during the Zero Hour, which went on till around 12.30 PM.

Earlier, the Question Hour was washed out and the proceedings were adjourned till noon.

Soon after the Zero Hour commenced, members from the Trinamool Congress trooped into the Well shouting slogans against the CBI and the government.

Members from the TDP, SP and the Congress were also in the Well.

Some members displayed placards and sought to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Rafale deal.

"You do not have faith in CBI. You do not have faith in Supreme Court. This is not done. The case is being heard by the SC. Let Parliament do its function. Let all institutions perform their (respective) roles," a peeved Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told the protesting the Trinamool Congress members before she adjourned the House till noon.

Interestingly, when TMC members were shouting slogans during the Question Hour, their fellow member and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi was asking a supplementary question on agriculture.

On Monday too, TMC members had disrupted proceedings over the CBI issue.

In the Upper House, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked agitated members to raise the issue during the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address but TMC members did not heed to the suggestion and started raising slogans like "Save the Constitution" and moved towards the Well.

Naidu then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

As soon as the ministers laid listed papers on the table of the House, some opposition members were on their feet.

Naidu said he has received several notices, including from Derek O'Brien of the TMC on the CBI issue.

"I have not admitted any one of them (notices)," Naidu said, adding members will get an opportunity to raise the "important matter at length" during the debate on the President's address.

However, TMC started raising slogans and some members started moving towards the Well leading to adjournment.