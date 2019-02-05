Home Nation

VVPAT facility to be attached with EVMs: ECI tells Madras HC

According to the petitioner, ECI introduced the VVPAT system only after SC intervention in 2013 in view of allegations that EVMs were tampered with to favour a particular party or a candidate.

Published: 05th February 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed, on Tuesday, that all electronic voting machines (EVMs) would have the facility of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A submission to this effect was made when a public interest litigation petition from advocate S Packiaraj came up on Tuesday.

Counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) told a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramanium Prasad that instructions had already been issued to use VVPAT system with all the EVMs through which voters could verify if they had cast their votes correctly during the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

According to the petitioner, the ECI introduced the VVPAT system only after the intervention of the Supreme Court in 2013 in view of allegations that EVMs were tampered with to favour a particular party or a candidate. 

However, even after a six-year lapse, the system had not been brought into forcefully, R C Paul Kanakaraj, counsel for the petitioner contended. Recording the submission of the ECI's counsel, the bench closed the plea.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VVPAT EVMs ECI Madras HC voter-verifiable paper audit trail

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
Gallery
Neymar is the only Brazilian soccer player in the history of the game to be featured on the cover of reputed TIME magazine. The cover of the magazine read 'The Next Pele' (Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Neymar Jr: Ten times when PSG's Brazilian went down on the field
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp