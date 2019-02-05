VVPAT facility to be attached with EVMs: ECI tells Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court was informed, on Tuesday, that all electronic voting machines (EVMs) would have the facility of voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A submission to this effect was made when a public interest litigation petition from advocate S Packiaraj came up on Tuesday.

Counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI) told a division bench of Justices S Manikumar and Subramanium Prasad that instructions had already been issued to use VVPAT system with all the EVMs through which voters could verify if they had cast their votes correctly during the forthcoming Parliamentary elections.

According to the petitioner, the ECI introduced the VVPAT system only after the intervention of the Supreme Court in 2013 in view of allegations that EVMs were tampered with to favour a particular party or a candidate.

However, even after a six-year lapse, the system had not been brought into forcefully, R C Paul Kanakaraj, counsel for the petitioner contended. Recording the submission of the ECI's counsel, the bench closed the plea.

