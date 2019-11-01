Home Nation

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution

AIMPB Maulana Khalid also appealed to people not to indulge in any type of celebration after the judgement is out, not to indulge in sloganeering.

Published: 01st November 2019 05:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2019 05:13 PM   |  A+A-

Police personnel checks a rider as other stand guard in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Ahead of the Ayodhya case verdict, senior member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPB) Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali on Friday said imams should advice Muslims to repose faith in the Constitution and judiciary and maintain communal harmony.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver verdict in the Ayodhya case before his retirement on November 17.

In a statement here Maulana Khalid said, "As media reports suggest the Supreme Court's judgement on Ayodhya is going to come soon.You are aware of the fact that the Ayodhya case is the biggest and most sensitive case of independent India. The entire country and global community is looking towards the judgement. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to honour the judgement of the court and maintain peace."

"My appeal is to every imam of various mosques to make appeal that Muslims need not to feel afraid, but they should repose faith in country's Constitution and judiciary, and whatever the judgement comes, we should honour it," he said.

Maulana Khalid also appealed to people not to indulge in any type of celebration after the judgement is out, not to indulge in sloganeering nor undertake protests.

"No issue should be raised which may hurt religious sentiments. The fabric of communal bonhomie and Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb should not be allowed to be damaged," he said.

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by the CJI had reserved the verdict on October 16 after concluding the 40-day-long hearing in the politically sensitive case Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayodhya case AIMPB Babri Masjid Ram jhanmabhoomi Ram Mandir
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thick blanket of smog engulfed Chennai as air quality remained poor under unfavorable weather conditions. | (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)
Chennai, wear masks! Air quality still 'very poor'
Chennai beats Delhi in pollution, records 'very poor' air quality
Gallery
God Of Small Things by Arundhati Roy: Published in 1997, the book was the writer's debut novel which went on to win the Man Booker Prize. The novel unravels the reality of 'love laws' in a caste influenced Indian society. (Photo | Amazon Books)
BBC's '100 Novels That Shaped Our World' list includes books by these 5 Indian authors...
The arrest of KPL cricketers CM Gautham and Abrar Kazi for their involvement in spot-fixing scandal has yet again brought the spotlight back on the T20 leagues. Here are some of the prominent names implicated for fixing in domestic competitions in India.
S Sreesanth to Ankeet Chavan: Here are some prominent cricketers implicated for spot-fixing in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp